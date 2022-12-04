Axl Rose responds to reports of fan injured by mic toss: "we don’t want anyone getting hurt"

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has responded to reports that a fan who attended the band's show earlier this week at the Adelaide Oval in Australia was injured by a microphone tossed into the crowd.

The fan, Rebecca Howe, told the Adelaide Advertiser (opens in new tab) that she was struck at the climax of Paradise City, the final song of the band's 29-song set.

"I was in Diamond Standing, so it wasn’t even right at the front, and it was the very last song, Take Me Down To Paradise City,” she said. "He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd… and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose.”

After the incident, Howe, who posted pictures of her injuries on social media, was attended to by an off-duty policeman. And now Axl Rose has taken to Twitter (opens in new tab) to offer his take on events.

Axl tweets, "It's come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at our show in Adelaide Australia possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans.

"If true obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of our shows anywhere.

"Having tossed the mic at the end of our show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of our performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic.

"Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we'll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at our performances.

"Unfortunately there are those that for their own reasons chose to frame their reporting regarding this subject in a more negative and irresponsible out of nowhere light which couldn't be farther from reality. We hope the public and of course our fans get that sometimes happens.

"A big thanks to everyone for understanding."

Guns N' Roses have two shows left on the tour, both in New Zealand. They play Wellington's Sky Stadium on December 8, and at Auckland's Eden Park on December 10.

Yesterday GN'R announced that they'll headline London's Hyde Park on Friday June 30 next year, with a full supporting bill to be announced in the coming months.