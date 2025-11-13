"Was it worth it? It was and it will be until my dying day." Hotel chef fired after asking for a picture with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose

A hotel chef who met and took a picture with his hero Axl Rose says he has no regrets despite later being fired for breaking his employer's rules over interacting with guests.

According to Peru news outlet Bajo Piura Noticias 2.0, Richard Perez Cuzcano was a chef at a Marriott Hotel in Lima when Guns N' Roses were in town for a performance at Estadio Nacional earlier this month.

A lifelong Guns N' Roses fan, Cuzcano was thrilled to be cooking for the band's frontman and eventually took his chance and asked Rose if he would pose for a picture with him.

The vocalist was happy to do so and Cuzcano posted the picture on social media along with a caption quoting lyrics from GNR track November Rain.

He added: "How do I explain to my younger self that this will happen in a few years, that one day he'll become a chef and one night he'll cook like never before for W. Axl Rose?

"And that he'll shake his hand. Was it worth it? It was, it is, and it will continue to be worth it until my last day."

Soon after, he was fired for apparently breaking a Marriott policy which prohibits staff from interacting with guests outside the scope of their work duties.

Cuzcano later told Bajo Piura Noticias 2.0: "I was the chef of the restaurant, I took a picture with Axl Rose himself after cooking for him. Got fired yesterday for breaking that rule."

The news outlet's readers have jumped to the chef's defence, slamming the hotel for its "excessive and unfair" response.

