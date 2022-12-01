Guns N' Roses announce huge London show for 2023

The all-conquering, reunited Guns N' Roses have announced their first live show of 2023. The US rock titans - who have had guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan back in the band since 2016 - will headline London's Hyde Park on Friday June 30, with a full supporting bill to be announced in the coming months.

Members of Guns N' Roses' online fan club Nightrain will be able to get access to a special pre-sale on December 5, while general on-sale will begin December 7. For more info, head to gunsnroses.com/tour.

Guns N' Roses' initial, extensive reunion tour, titled Not In This Lifetime, ran for three and a half years between 2016 to 2019, becoming the second highest grossing tour of 2017.

Back in 2018, Slash told Classic Rock magazine: “When Guns N’ Roses started doing its thing on the Not In This Lifetime tour, then the kind of writing I was doing was actually more tailored towards Guns, because that was the environment I was in. But, then we took the break and I started thinking about doing the Conspirators record."

“I think everybody thinks it’s a good idea, and everybody would like to do it," he added. "There’s no shortage of ideas from everybody involved, but we’ve been so busy on the road there hasn’t really been time to go in and sit down and go, ‘Okay, we’re going to make a record.’"

In 2021, Guns N' Roses released two new singles, Hard Skool and Absurd, that served as the band's first instance of new material since divisive 2008 album Chinese Democracy, which only featured frontman Axl Rose of the band's original lineup.