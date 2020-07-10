Avatar release video for their doom-laden new track Colossus

Avatar have released a video for their new single Colossus.

It’s the latest material lifted from the band’s upcoming studio album Hunter Gatherer – out on August 7 via Century Media Records.

Avatar previously released the tracks Silence In The Age Of Apes and God Of Sick Dreams from the record.

The video is introduced by frontman Johannes Eckerström, who says: “The human soul can be found within a single cell – it’s like how the essence of a painting can be seen in a single brush stroke.

“Our drive to force our will upon the world is shackled, as no thought is truly free. Freedom can only exist in a state of chaos – and chaos breeds in the pits of conflict, searching for slaves under the whip of infallibility.

“We enter this room – within, a child that never was is taken, as faceless beings reimagine the future. The birth of a giant… with a frozen heart.”

The follow-up to Avatar’s 2018 album Avatar Country is described as “an unflinchingly ruthless study of a clueless humankind’s ever-increasing velocity into an uncertain future, furthering the reach of the band’s always expanding dark roots.

“The forthcoming album is the darkest, most sinister version of the band yet, with deep studies of cruelty, technology, disdain, and deprivation.”

Hunter Gatherer is now available to pre-order. Find details below.

Avatar: Hunter Gatherer

1. Silence In The Age Of Apes

2. Colossus

3. A Secret Door

4. God Of Sick Dreams

5. Scream Until You Wake

6. Child

7. Justice

8. Gun

9. When All But Force Has Failed

10. Wormhole