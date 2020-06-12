Listen to Avatar’s pounding new track God Of Sick Dreams

Avatar have released a visualiser video for their new single God Of Sick Dreams.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Hunter Gatherer, which is set to launch on August 7 through Century Media Records.

Avatar shared Silence In The Age Of Apes – the first single from the record – last month.

God Of Sick Dreams is said to feature “some of the band’s catchiest choruses and heaviest moments to date” and exemplifies “how each song across Hunter Gatherer can stand on its own while carrying thematic threads throughout the album.”

A statement on the follow-up to 2018’s Avatar Country says: “Hunter Gatherer is an unflinchingly ruthless study of a clueless humankind’s ever-increasing velocity into an uncertain future, furthering the reach of the band’s always expanding dark roots.

“The forthcoming album is the darkest, most sinister version of the band yet, with deep studies of cruelty, technology, disdain, and deprivation.”

Hunter Gatherer is now available to pre-order. Find details below, along with the cover art, full tracklist and new video.

Avatar: Hunter Gatherer

1. Silence In The Age Of Apes

2. Colossus

3. A Secret Door

4. God Of Sick Dreams

5. Scream Until You Wake

6. Child

7. Justice

8. Gun

9. When All But Force Has Failed

10. Wormhole