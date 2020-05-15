Avatar roar back with new single Silence In The Age Of Apes

Avatar have announced their return by releasing a video for their new single Silence In The Age Of Apes.

It’s the first taste of material from their upcoming studio album Hunter Gatherer, which will be released on August 7 through Century Media Records.

Silence In The Age of Apes is described as “a ready-made anthem for the modern age searching for a collective meaning amidst the savagery of technology.”

Speaking about the single with Revolver, frontman Johannes Eckerström says: “Looking at the state of the world right now – also before the pandemic happened – the stakes are high.

“It is becoming more evident that a path needs to be chosen. The future is here and we can't turn back even if we wanted to. Progress has brought us to the brink of destruction, but the same progress needs to be sped up now in order to save us. Humanity needs to get out of its own way.

“In a war of voices, any and every step forward is phased out by an equal force pushing us back. Thus we stand silent. Standing in one's own way is the red thread of this song and the album as a whole, emotionally and intellectually, privately and as a society. It's all connected.”

Hunter Gatherer, the follow-up to 2018’s Avatar Country, is now available to pre-order. Find details below, along with the cover art, full tracklist and new video.

Avatar: Hunter Gatherer

Avatar return with their brand new studio album Hunter Gatherer. The follow-up to 2018's Avatar Country will include the lead single Silence In The Age Of Apes.View Deal

Avatar: Hunter Gatherer

1. Silence In The Age Of Apes

2. Colossus

3. A Secret Door

4. God Of Sick Dreams

5. Scream Until You Wake

6. Child

7. Justice

8. Gun

9. When All But Force Has Failed

10. Wormhole