Avatar release video for The Eagle Has Landed

Avatar have issued a video for their track The Eagle Has Landed.

The song features on the Swedish outfit’s sixth studio album Feathers & Flesh which is released on May 13. They previously issued Tooth, Beak & Claw, Regret and House Of Eternal Hunt from the follow-up to 2014’s Hail The Apocalypse.

Singer Johannes Eckerstrom said: “The album we’re making is an epic. Each song powerfully stands on it’s own, but is only a piece of a larger story. This album is the project I’ve been dreaming about for years.

“Avatar is growing higher and deeper and I am proud to say we are outdoing ourselves again. If we didn’t make sure to feel like this every time, we wouldn’t bother at all. I’m very excited, and you should be too.”

Avatar have a handful of tour dates remaining this year, including an appearance at the Download festival on June 10.

Avatar Feathers & Flesh tracklist

Regret House of Eternal Hunt The Eagle has Landed New Land Tooth, Beak & Claw For The Swarm Fiddler’s Farewell One More Hill Black Waters Night Never Ending Pray The Sun Away When The Snow Lies Red Raven Wine Sky Burial

May 14: Somerset Amphitheatre, WI

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 10: Donington Download festival, UK

Jul 08: Kvinesdal Norway Rock, Norway