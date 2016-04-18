Avatar stream Tooth, Beak & Claw

Avatar have released a stream of their track Tooth, Beak & Claw.

The song features on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming sixth album Feathers & Flesh, which is set for release on May 13 via Another Century.

The band worked with producer Sylvia Massy on the follow-up to 2014’s Hail The Apocalypse. She called the group “amazing” and added: “Singer Johannes Eckerstrom has the wild energy and charisma I love, and the players are relentless.

“The album we’re making is an epic. Each song powerfully stands on it’s own, but is only a piece of a larger story. This album is the project I’ve been dreaming about for years.”

Avatar head out on the road across the US later this month, and they’ll return to Europe in June for a run of shows – including a set at the Download Festival.

Avatar Feathers & Flesh tracklist

Regret House of Eternal Hunt The Eagle has Landed New Land Tooth, Beak & Claw For The Swarm Fiddler’s Farewell One More Hill Black Waters Night Never Ending Pray The Sun Away When The Snow Lies Red Raven Wine Sky Burial

Apr 30: Fort Meyers Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 02: Chattanooga Revelry Room, TN

May 04: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Philadelphia TLA, PA

May 08: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

May 09: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

May 10: Huntington V Club, MV

May 11: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

May 12: Battle Creek The Music Factory, MI

May 13: Green Bay Riverside Ballroom, WI

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 15: Minot The Original Bar And Nightclub, ND

May 17: Waterloo Spicoli’s Grill/The Reverb Rock, IA

May 18: Braidwood Top Fuel Saloon, IL

May 19: Libertyville Austins, IL

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Schaghticoke Rock’N Derby, NY

May 22: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

May 24: Johnson City Capone’s, TN

May 25: Montgomery Rock Bottom, AL

May 26: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

May 27: Houston Scout Bar, TX

May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 04: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands

Jun 08: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 14: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Jun 15: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jul 08: Kvinesdal Norway Rock, Norway