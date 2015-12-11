Avatar enter studio with Sylvia Massy

Avatar have begun recording their as-yet-untitled sixth album with producer Sylvia Massy – best known for her work with System Of A Down and Tool.

The band are splitting their time between three studios in Europe to produce the follow-up to 2014’s Hail The Apocalypse. The new album will be issued via Another Century.

Singer Johannes Eckerstrom says: “The album we’re making is an epic. Each song powerfully stands on it’s own, but is only a piece of a larger story. This album is the project I’ve been dreaming about for years.”

He adds: “Avatar is growing higher and deeper and I am proud to say we are outdoing ourselves again. If we didn’t make sure to feel like this every time, we wouldn’t bother at all. I’m very excited, and you should be too.”

The Swedish four-piece are hitting stateside for a number of festivals next year including ShipRocked, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville, Fort Rock and Carolina Rebellion.

