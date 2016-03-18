Avatar stream Regret and House Of Eternal Hunt

Avatar have made Regret and House Of Eternal Hunt available to stream.

The two tracks are lifted from their forthcoming concept album, Feathers & Flesh. It’s due for release on May 13.

Avatar frontman Johannes Eckstrom says: “What you have is the beginning of the story and all the light and darkness of things to come. We meet our protagonist Owl as she lies dying, looking back on the night that would be her last. Regret is about regret.

“Staring into the cold eyes of Death, she wishes to change everything, to go back, to live again. This leads us to House Of Eternal Hunt. It is how things used to be, how they were supposed to be.

“That is how the tale starts, with a predator ruling the sky on the night that would turn out to be her last. With this concept and these tracks, we want to give you the past, present and, more than anything else, the future of metal as we see it.”

The band have been working with producer Sylvia Massy on the follow-up to 2014’s Hail The Apocalypse – best known for her work with System Of A Down and Tool.

They’ll promote the release with a run of live shows over the coming months, including an appearance at this year’s Download festival.

Feathers & Flesh is available for pre-order.

Avatar Feathers & Flesh tracklist

Regret House of Eternal Hunt The Eagle has Landed New Land Tooth, Beak & Claw For The Swarm Fiddler’s Farewell One More Hill Black Waters Night Never Ending Pray The Sun Away When The Snow Lies Red Raven Wine Sky Burial

Apr 30: Fort Meyers Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 14: Somerset Amphitheatre, WI

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 10: Donington Download festival, UK

Jul 08: Kvinesdal Norway Rock, Norway