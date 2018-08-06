Attention! Shinedown announce European tour

Jacksonville rockers Shinedown have announced a UK tour for later this year. Their Attention Attention tour will reach the UK on October 29 with a show at the Academy in Newcastle, and climax seven dates later at London's Brixton Academy on November 7 (full list of dates below). Tickets go on general sale at 10am UK time Friday August 10

“We are so excited to finally announce our 2018 UK & European tour," says Shinedown frontman Brent Smith. "We want the fans, our 'family,' to know how much we appreciate their patience. With that being said, let's get it on!"

After the UK dates the tour will continue into Europe for 19 further shows, kicking off at Cabaret Sauvage in Paris on November 9 and climaxing at the Ermitazh Concert Hall in Kazan, Russia, on December 7. On sale dates vary - check local ticket agents for details.

Support on all dates comes from Starset and Press To Meco, except for the Russian dates, where Starset will not play.

Shinedown are currently on a co-headline tour of the US with Godsmack.

In June Shinedown performed at Download Festival at at Donington Park in Leicestershire, later releasing a video blog documenting their experience.

Shinedown Tour Dates

Aug 06: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 08: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Aug 11: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 12: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 14: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Aug 15: Biloxi Coast Coliseum, MS

Aug 16: Atlanta Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Aug 18: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Aug 19: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 21: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 22: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 24: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT

Aug 25: Mansfield XFINITY Center, MA

Aug 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 28: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 29: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Aug 31: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Sep 01: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 02: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 21: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Sep 22: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Sep 24: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Sep 26: Tupelo Bancorpsouth Arena, MS

Sep 28: Toledo The Huntington Center, OH

Sep 29: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Sep 30: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 02: Brookings Swiftel Center, SD

Oct 05: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena At Metrapark, MT

Oct 07: Spokane Arena, WA

Oct 09: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Oct 10: Everett Angel Of The Winds Arena, WA

Oct 11: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Oct 13: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, Discovery Park, CA

Oct 29: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 31: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 02: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 03: Southampton Guildhall, UK

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 06: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 07: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Nov 09: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, FR

Nov 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, DE

Nov 12: Tilburg 013, NL

Nov 13: Frankfurt Batschkapp, DE

Nov 15: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, CH

Nov 16: Antwerp Trix Hall, BE

Nov 18: Warsaw Stodola, PO

Nov 20: Munich Muffathalle, DE

Nov 22: Milan Alcatraz, IT

Nov 23: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, DE

Nov 25: Hamburg Docks, DE

Nov 27: Copenhagen VEGA Main Hall, DK

Nov 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, NO

Nov 29: Stockholm The Annex, SE

Dec 01: Helsinki The Circus, FI

Dec 03: St. Petersburg A2, RU

Dec 04: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, RU

Dec 06: Nizhni Novogrod Milo Hall, RU

Dec 07: Kazan Ermitazh Concert Hall, RU