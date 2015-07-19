Trending

Atreyu issue Long Live video

By News  

View promo for 6th album title track after earlier teaser

Atreyu have released a video for the title track of sixth album Long Live.

It follows a teaser clip that was issued a few days ago.

The follow-up to 2009’s Congregation Of The Damned arrives on September 18 via Spinefarm Records, after the band reunited last year.

Frontman Alex Varkatzas says: “Long Live is by far my favorite Atreyu video – which is fitting because our new record is the strongest Atreyu record to date.”

They play this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals next month.

Tracklist

  1. Long Live

    02. Live To Labor

    03. I Would Kill/Lie/Die (For You)

    04. Cut Off The Head

    05. A Bitter Broken Memory

    06. Do You Know Who You Are

    07. Revival (Interlude)

    08. Heartbeats And Flatlines

    09. Brass Balls

    10. Moments Before Dawn

    11. Start To Break

    12. Reckless