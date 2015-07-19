Atreyu issue Long Live video

Atreyu have released a video for the title track of sixth album Long Live.
It follows a teaser clip that was issued a few days ago.
The follow-up to 2009’s Congregation Of The Damned arrives on September 18 via Spinefarm Records, after the band reunited last year.
Frontman Alex Varkatzas says: “Long Live is by far my favorite Atreyu video – which is fitting because our new record is the strongest Atreyu record to date.”
They play this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals next month.
Tracklist
- Long Live
02. Live To Labor
03. I Would Kill/Lie/Die (For You)
04. Cut Off The Head
05. A Bitter Broken Memory
06. Do You Know Who You Are
07. Revival (Interlude)
08. Heartbeats And Flatlines
09. Brass Balls
10. Moments Before Dawn
11. Start To Break
12. Reckless