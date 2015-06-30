Atreyu confirm Long Live release date

Atreyu have confirmed the release date of their sixth album Long Live.

It’ll be issued via Spinefarm Records on September 18 and is the follow-up to 2009’s Congregation Of The Damned. The band marked the announcement with a 15-second teaser. View it below.

They reformed in 2014 following a three-year hiatus to record the new album, and issued the track So Others May Live in March.

Vocalist Alex Varkatzas recently said of the record: “My brothers and I have made our best record yet. Can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Atreyu will play several dates later this year, including an appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK.

Long Live will be available to pre-order from July 17.

Aug 22: Essen Zeche Carl, Germany

Aug 24: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Aug 25: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Aug 28: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Aug 29: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 30: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 11-13: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Oct 03-05: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY