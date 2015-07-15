Trending

Atreyu tease video with eerie clip

Full promo connected with 6th album to be released on Friday

Atreyu have issued a teaser for a video they plan to release later this week.

The California metal outfit posted the ominous clip alongside the message “#Longlive”. Longlive is the title of the group’s upcoming sixth album, due out on September 18 via Spinefarm Records.

The full-length promo will arrive on July 17 (Friday).

Atreyu reunited in 2014 after a three-year hiatus. Announcing the album plans, singer Alex Varkatzas said: “My brothers and I have made our best record yet. Can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Atreyu are on tour from next month, including an appearance at Reading and Leeds festivals.

