Asking Alexandria launch lyric video for anthemic new single Down To Hell

Asking Alexandria have released an animated lyric video for their new single Down To Hell.

It’s the latest material lifted from the band’s upcoming studio album Like A House On Fire, which will launch on May 15 through Sumerian Records.

Asking Alexandria previously released the tracks They Don't Want What We Want, The Violence and Antisocialist.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: "We all have a rebellious side and Down To Hell is a big ol’, rebellious rock'n'roll song reminiscent of From Death To Destiny. From the minute the song starts to the very last note, the energy doesn’t stop! It’s a headbanger from start to finish and I cannot wait to play this one live!"

As for the follow-up to their self-titled 2017 record, Bruce adds: "We have been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album. We are absolutely in love with what we have created.

“There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith.

“There are songs about moving on to new things and song’s celebrating our journey. This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of Asking Alexandria."

Asking Alexandria will head out on the road later this year, visiting Russia, the UK and Europe. Find further details below.

Asking Alexandria: Like A House On Fire

Asking Alexandria will release their new studio album Like A House On Fire in May. The follow-up to their self-titled 2017 record will include the tracks The Violence, They Don't Want What We Want and Antisocialist.View Deal

Asking Alexandria: Like A House On Fire

1. House On Fire

2. They Don't Want What We Want

3. Down To Hell

4. Antisocialist

5. I Don't Need You

6. All Due Respect

7. Take Some Time

8. One Turns To None

9. It's Not Me (It's You)

10. Here's To Starting Over

11. What's Gonna Be

12. Give You Up

13. In My Blood

14. The Violence

15. Lorazepam

Asking Alexandria: Like A House On Fire UK, European, Russian Tour

Oct 14: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia

Oct 15: St Petersburg A2, Russia

Oct 17: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine

Oct 19: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Oct 20: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 21: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Oct 25: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Oct 27: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 28: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Oct 30: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Oct 31: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Nov 02: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 03: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Nov 04: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 06: Prague Forum Karlin Club, Czech republic

Nov 07: Vienna Otttakringer Brauerei, Austria

Nov 08: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary

Nov 10: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Nov 11: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Nov 13: Barcelona Apolo 1, Spain

Nov 14: Madrid LAB, Spain

Nov 17: Paris Machine De Moulin Rouge, France

Nov 18: Brussels AB Ballroom, Belgium