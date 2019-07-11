Asking Alexandria return with zombie-inspired video for new track The Violence

Asking Alexandria have released a video for their brand new single The Violence.

It’s the first material from Danny Worsnop, Ben Bruce, Cameron Liddell, James Cassells and Sam Bettley since their 2017 self-titled album.

The zombie-inspired shoot was directed by Jensen Noen and produced by Sam Malko, Brand Birtwistle and Joe Grayem through Scissor Films.

Guitarist Bruce says: "We are back bigger, better, louder and more insane than ever before. This single encompasses everything we have been working towards. Huge guitars, anthemic drums and some of the catchiest, most technically accomplished vocals that Danny has ever delivered, and this is only just the beginning."

Asking Alexandria have been teasing the release over the past week, with the promo launching ahead of their upcoming US tour with Papa Roach and Bad Wolves.

Those dates will get under way in Dallas on July 27 and wrap up in Las Vegas on September 1.

Find a full list of shows below.

Asking Alexandria 2019 tour dates with Papa Roach and Bad Wolves

Jul 27: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Jul 28: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre, TX

Jul 30: San Antonio Sunken Garden, TX

Aug 02: Atlanta The Roxy, GA

Aug 03: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Aug 04: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 06: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 07: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Aug 09: Asbury Park Stony Pony Summerstage, NJ

Aug 10: Worcester Palladium, MA

Aug 11: New York Pier 17, NY

Aug 13: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

Aug 14: Pittsburgh Stage AE Pavilion, PA

Aug 16: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 17: Inwood Shirley Acres, WV

Aug 18: Cleveland Jacob Pavilion, OH

Aug 20: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Aug 21: Indianapolis Lawn at White River, IN

Aug 23: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Aug 24: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amp, MO

Aug 27: Denver The Fillmore, CO

Aug 28: Salt Lake City Union Event Center, UT

Aug 30: Phoenix Comerica Theater, AZ

Aug 31: Los Angeles The Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 01: Las Vegas Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, NV