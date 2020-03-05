Asking Alexandria detail new album Like A House On Fire

Asking Alexandria have announced details of their new studio album.

The follow-up to their 2017 self-titled record is called Like A House On Fire – and it’ll launch on May 15 through Sumerian Records.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: "We have been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album. We are absolutely in love with what we have created.

“There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith.

“There are songs about moving on to new things and song’s celebrating our journey. This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of Asking Alexandria."

To mark the announcement, Asking Alexandria have released a video for the track Antisocialist.

Bruce explains: “Antisocialist is a song written for everyone who just wants to stick their middle fingers up high in the air and scream at the top of their lungs.

“It’s a song for the frustrated, the forgotten, the unappreciated and the downtrodden. It’s a song for those who work hard and receive nothing in return. It’s a song for those who dream hard and are laughed at.

“A song that says what we all feel from time to time and a song to just let loose to! Enjoy!"

Like A House On Fire will also include the singles They Don't Want What We Want and The Violence.

Asking Alexandria recently announce a US tour with Falling In Reverse, Wage War and Hyro The Hero. Find further details below.

Asking Alexandria: Like A House On Fire

Asking Alexandria: Like A House On Fire

1. House On Fire

2. They Don't Want What We Want

3. Down to Hell

4. Antisocialist

5. I Don't Need You

6. All Due Respect

7. Take Some Time

8. One Turns To None

9. It's Not Me (It's You)

10. Here's to Starting Over

11. What's Gonna Be

12. Give You Up

13. In My Blood

14. The Violence

15. Lorazepam

Asking Alexandria: Like A House On Fire Tour

Apr 30: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

May 02: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

May 03: Anaheim House Of Blues Anaheim, CA

May 05: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

May 07: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

May 08: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

May 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

May 12: Orlando House Of Blues, FL – House Of Blues Orlando (Asking Alexandria and Falling In Reverse only)

May 14: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

May 15: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

May 16: North Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

May 17: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

May 19: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

May 20: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

May 22: Huntington Paramount Theater, NY

May 23: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 24: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

May 26: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI (No Falling In Reverse)

May 27: Detroit Fillmore, MI

May 30: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

May 31: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN