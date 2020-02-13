Asking Alexandria return with new single ahead of 2020 tour

Asking Alexandria have released a lyric video for their new single They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care).

Speaking about the track, guitarist Ben Bruce says: “We are back and we are back in the biggest way! Our new song They Don’t Want What We Want (And They Don't Care) is non-stop energy!

“Some of Danny Worsnop’s catchiest vocals, one of the biggest guitar riffs I’ve ever written and some of James Cassells’ best drumming all thrown into one big melting pot.

“We cannot wait to play this song live. We are super proud to be flying the rock flag high on this one. Let’s bang those fucking heads and sing along at the top of our lungs!”

The new single comes just days after Asking Alexandria announced details of the Like A House On Fire Tour, which will see the band touring across the US with Falling In Reverse, Wage War and Hyro The Hero.

The tour will kick off in Phoenix on April 30 and wrap up in Minneapolis on May 31. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Asking Alexandria: Like A House On Fire Tour

Apr 30: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

May 02: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

May 03: Anaheim House Of Blues Anaheim, CA

May 05: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

May 07: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

May 08: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

May 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

May 12: Orlando House Of Blues, FL – House Of Blues Orlando (Asking Alexandria and Falling In Reverse only)

May 14: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

May 15: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

May 16: North Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

May 17: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

May 19: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

May 20: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

May 22: Huntington Paramount Theater, NY

May 23: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 24: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

May 26: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI (No Falling In Reverse)

May 27: Detroit Fillmore, MI

May 30: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

May 31: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN