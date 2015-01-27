And So I Watch You From Afar reveal album and tour

And So I Watch You From Afar have announced the release date for fourth album Heirs and a European tour that kicks off in the UK.

The follow-up to All Hail Bright Futures is launched via Sargent House on May 4, following shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and London.

It’s described as the Northern Irish outfit’s “most painstakingly created, most personal and most meaningful” creation to date. The ten tracks explore the theme of “the inheritance of ideas in that we’re all heirs to other peoples’ passion, which in turn inspire ourselves.”

Sargent House say: “It’s a work of deep focus and adventurous abandon that reaches to the heart of artistic expression.”

Tour support comes from labelmates Mylets.

ASIWYFA 2015 UK TOUR

Apr 28: Glasgow King Tut’s

Apr 29: Manchester Gorilla

Apr 30: Bristol Marble Factory

May 01: London Islington Assembly Hall