Arch Enemy reveal Will To Power cover art

Arch Enemy have revealed the cover art for their upcoming 10th studio album Will To Power.
They announced the follow up to 2014’s War Eternal back in May – now they’ve given further details on their second album with frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz – including the record’s artwork which was designed by Alex Reisfar.
Guitarist Michael Amott says: “It was a pleasure working with Alex Reisfar on the Will To Power cover artwork – he immediately grasped the concept and atmosphere we were looking for with this album.
“We talked about the double-edged sword that is human ambition, how it can be outstandingly creative and beautiful but can also be turned into something dark and powerful.
“Alex proceeded to masterfully paint a strong image that evokes a lot of feelings.
“The human skull as a central focal point, the flesh sort of falling off into the circular pattern. The snake ouroboros weaving in and out of the mouths and throats of the severed heads of a wolf, a goat and a vampire bat – all representing self determination and a predatory, almost parasitic will to power.”
The band are also offering fans the chance to have their names featured in the Will To Power box set edition. Find out more.
Will To Power will be released on September 8 via Century Media. Further album details will be revealed in due course.
Arch Enemy 2017 tour dates
Jul 06: Ballenstedt Rock Harz Festival, Germany
Jul 08: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain
Jul 12: Dunaujvaros Rockmaraton Festival, Hungary
Jul 15: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden
Aug 04: Snina Rock Pod Kamenom Festival, Slovakia
Aug 05: Ostrava Plamenech, Czech Republic
Aug 07: Majano Festival, Italy
Aug 08: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Aug 10: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain
Aug 11: Vagos Metal Fest, Portugal
Aug 12: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands
Aug 13: Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Sep 15: Innsbruck Music Hall, Austria
Sep 16: Linz Posthof, Austria
Sep 17: Ljubljana Cvetlicarna, Slovenia
Sep 18: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia
Sep 20: Bucharest Quantic Club Open Air Stage, Romania
Sep 21: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria
Sep 22: Athens Piraeus 117 Academy, Greece
Sep 23: Thessaloniki Principal Club Theater, Greece
Sep 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Sep 26: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Sep 27: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania
Sep 29: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia
Sep 30: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Oct 01: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Oct 03: Minsk Re:Public, Belarus
Oct 04: St Petersburg Aurora, Russia
Oct 06: Novosibrisk Otdyh, Russia
Oct 08: Ekaterinburg Tele Club, Russia
Oct 10: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia
Oct 11: Samara Zvezda, Russia