Arcane Roots share video for haunting new single Matter (Revel)

Arcane Roots - Landslide EP 1. Before Me (Over) feat Emily Denton

2. Matter (Revel)

3. Landslide

4. Off The Floor (Fade)

Arcane Roots have shared a video for their new single Matter (Revel).

The song has been lifted from the band’s upcoming four-track Landslide EP, which will launch on September 14 via Easy Life Records. The trio released the title track back in June.

Vocalist and guitarist Andrew Groves says: “Matter was one of the first tracks to be written for Melancholia Hymns, all the way back in 2015. It was always intended to be the second track on the record and, thankfully, it arrived almost fully formed and perfectly exemplifying the heavier aspects of the album

“Lyrically, it grew out of the bitterness and resentment I was harbouring against the political climate at the time, and to say that things have changed since then would be somewhat of an understatement.

“Now, given the chance to re-work it and finally release the (previously dormant) video, I wanted it to feel like the spinning decent into despair and disparity that all but surrounds us on a daily basis through our screens.”

He adds: “I wanted the production to reflect this, like a dark fantasy of crawling through the filth, our hearts and minds consumed with revenge and retribution, like a mirror to the very injustices we'd seen, as we became more like the aggressors.”

The video was co-directed by Groves and Olly Jelly, while production was handled by Sophia Groves.

Groves adds: “It leant itself perfectly to the even darker twist we desired and, though shot over a year previously, its linear narrative inspired by Shakespeare's Lady Macbeth and Ophelia, remained the perfect base from which to treat and contort the footage into the surreal nightmare we imagined.

“Her gradual acceptance of the darker desires of her character and eventual metamorphosis, echoes that of the darker aspects of humanity and our susceptibility to despondence, oppression and xenophobia."

Arcane Roots will head out on tour across the UK in support of Landslide in October and have several show scheduled before then. Find details below.

Arcane Roots 2018 tour dates

Aug 18: Bristol ArcTanGent Festival, UK

Aug 31: Gloucester The Guildhall, UK

Sep 02: Tunbridge Wells The Forum, UK

Sep 08: Corby Rocked Up Hootenanny Festival, UK

Sep 21: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

Sep 22: Groningen Kadepop Festival, Netherlands

Oct 15: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Oct 16: London Hoxton Hall, UK

Oct 17: Leicester The Cookie, UK

Oct 19: Brighton Rialto Theatre, UK

Oct 20: Bristol St Thomas The Martyr, UK

Oct 22: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Oct 23: Edinburgh The Caves, UK