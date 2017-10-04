Arcane Roots call off London and Wolverhampton shows

Arcane Roots have been forced to cancel their shows in London and Wolverhampton which were due to take place later this week.

The UK outfit were scheduled to play the Scala in London tomorrow night (October 5) and the Slade Rooms in Wolverhampton on Friday, but those two shows are off due to an illness affecting the band.

They say in a statement: “Due to serious band illness and unexpected/severe travel issues, we’ve been forced to postpone our London, October 5, and Wolverhampton, October 6, UK tour dates.

“We don’t do this lightly at all and apologise profusely to anyone that has made plans to see us. We want to be 100% sure we can put on a show that you’ll love and that we’ll be proud of.”

The two dates have been rescheduled and will now take place at the Scala, London, on November 2, and at the Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton, on November 8.

Tickets purchased for the original dates will be valid for the November shows.

Find a list of the band’s 2017 tour dates below.

Oct 07: Manchester Academy 3, UK (with Good Tiger and Gold Key)

Oct 08: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK (with Good Tiger and Gold Key)

Oct 09: Belfast Empire Music Hall, UK (with Good Tiger and Gold Key)

Oct 11: Dublin Whelans, Ireland (with Good Tiger and Gold Key)

Oct 13: Liverpool The Arts Club, UK (with Good Tiger and Gold Key)

Oct 14: Brighton The Haunt, UK (with Good Tiger and Gold Key)

Oct 15: Bristol The Fleece, UK (with Good Tiger and Gold Key)

Oct 17: Leeds The Key Club, UK (with Gold Key)

Oct 18: Edinburgh The Mash House, UK (with Fizzy Blood and Gold Key)

Oct 19: Nottingham Rock City Basement, UK (with Fizzy Blood and Gold Key)

Oct 20: Peterborough The Met Lounge, UK (with Fizzy Blood and Gold Key)

Oct 21: Stoke On Trent The Sugarmill, UK (with Fizzy Blood and Gold Key)

Oct 22: Guilford The Boiler Room, UK (with Fizzy Blood and Gold Key)

Nov 02: London Scala, UK (with Fizzy Blood and Gold Key)

Nov 08: Wolverhampton The Slade Rooms, UK (with Fizzy Blood and Gold Key)

