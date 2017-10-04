Steven Wilson details new Bass Communion album

Details have emerged for Steven Wilson’s Bass Communion project’s new album.

It’s titled Sisters Oregon and will be the first new music by Wilson’s ambient/drone/noise project in six years and will feature 26-minutes of music.

A statement on the album, which will launch on 10-inch vinyl by Drone Records, reads: “The four parts are filled with sonorous drone expanses, tiny microsounds, deep bass eruptions and sudden breaks, ranging from an otherwordly subtleness to a most spacious finale, reaching a transcendental beauty of the highest degree.

“On almost every Bass Communion release the source material chosen is unique within the discography, in this case recordings of a boy’s choir made at Air Studio in late 2014 during the sessions for Wilson’s album Hand. Cannot. Erase.”

Pre-orders for the vinyl are now open, with the sleeve artwork created by Carl Glover. First edition copies are limited to just 500. It’s expected to ship in mid-late October.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Bass Communion Sisters Oregon tracklist

Sisters Oregon Parts 1-2 (14.00)

Sisters Oregon Parts 3-4 (12.00)

