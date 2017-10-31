Arcane Roots announce UK and European headline tour

Arcane Roots have announced a headline tour of the UK and Europe for early next year.

They’ve scheduled 11 dates in February and March 2018 in support of their latest album Melancholia Hymns, which launched in September via Easy Life/Red Essential.

Arcane Roots will be supported by Brutus on their UK shows, while Jamie Lenman will appear on stage on the band’s dates in mainland Europe.

Lenman says: “I’m super duper psyched, not only to be returning to Germany and playing Amsterdam for the first time, but to be doing it in support of a band who are both completely awesome and also my very good personal friends. It’s going to be gigantic.”

Find a full list of Arcane Roots’ tour dates below, including their rescheduled dates in London and Wolverhampton which were originally postponed due to an illness within the band.

Oct 31: Maida Vale Radio 1 Rocks Live, UK

Nov 02: London Scala, UK

Nov 08: Wolverhampton The Slade Rooms, UK

Feb 27: Gateshead Sage, UK

Mar 01: London Heaven, UK

Mar 02: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Mar 03: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Mar 04: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK

Mar 06: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Mar 08: Bristol Trinity, Bristol, UK

Mar 12: Wiesbaden Schlachthof Kesselhaus,Germany

Mar 13: Karlsruhne Substage, Germany

Mar 14: Dortmund FZW Club, Germany

Mar 15: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, Netherlands

