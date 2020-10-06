Apple AirPods and AirPods Pros have stupid discounts ahead of Prime Day

This time next week we’ll be up to our eyebrows in Amazon Prime Day deals . But if you’re not fussed about getting money off dog biscuits or a chainsaw, this early Prime Day deal might be more up your street. Since the launch of the Apple AirPods Pro last year, the second generation AirPods have seen some pretty healthy discounts, but we reckon these are some of the best yet.

Offering all-day comfort, enhanced syncing, plus great sound for those of us who live the fast life and can’t be dealing with unnecessary distractions like wires, the original AirPods are an essential purchase. We’d recommend the version that comes with a handy wireless charging case. If that’s your bag, you can snap up a pair for just £158 at Amazon right now – that’s a tasty £41 discount.

If you’re not so into the look of the original AirPods, the newer AirPods Pro are a much slicker offering, with a more discrete size and loads of cool extra tech, including Active Noise Cancelling, fancy spatial audio that makes everything sound like it’s playing through a home theatre system, plus Force Sensors for easier control of your tunes. For their size and weight they sound huge, too; crank up the opening riff of Radiant City from Ohms and you’ll know exactly what we mean.

Right now, you can save £49 off a pair of AirPods Pros at Laptops Direct , dropping the price below £200.

If you’ve decided you want a pair, our advice would be to snap up these deals fast, as they won’t be around forever.

Early Prime Day AirPods deals (UK)

AirPods Pro | Was £249, now £199

Another great Laptops Direct discount, especially seeing as AirPods Pros have been out for less than a year. If you're looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | Was £199, now £158

Save £41 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal is a no-brainer.View Deal

Early Prime Day AirPods deals (US)

AirPods Pro | Was $249, now $219

This deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Amazon right now. If you're looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for.View Deal