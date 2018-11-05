Anneke van Giersbergen shares video for stirring new single Zo Lief

Anneke van Giersbergen has released a video for her track Zo Lief.

The song sees the vocalist venture into new territory - as it’s the first time she’s recorded a song in Dutch as a solo artist.

Anneke says: “Zo Lief is about hanging on and letting go. I always thought that I would be a pretty relaxed mom, but dealing with transitions turns out to be more challenging than expected.

“Every time my son Finn enthusiastically welcomes a new stage of his independence, I have to admit that letting go of parental attachment isn’t that easy.

“An English translation of the song title is ‘So Sweet’ and this is the very first time I’ve release a song in my native language as a solo artist.

“I wrote and demoed Zo Lief a couple of years ago and Gijs Kramers made a subtle arrangement for orchestra. The video was shot at the Dutch North Sea coast by director Mark Uyl.”

Zo Lief will feature on van Giersbergen’s new live album Symphonized, which will launch on November 16 via InsideOut and features material from throughout the singer’s career, including solo material and songs by Vuur, The Gentle Storm and The Gathering.

Anneke van Giersbergen - Symphonized

1. Feel Alive

2. Amity (originally released by The Gathering)

3. Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki (originally released by Vuur)

4. Two Souls (originally released by Lorrainville)

5. When I Am laid In Earth (aria by Henry Purcell)

6. Travel (originally released by The Gathering)

7. Zo Lief (unreleased song in Dutch)

8. You Will Never Change

9. Freedom - Rio (originally released by Vuur)

10. Forgotten (originally released by The Gathering)

11. Shores Of India (originally released by The Gentle Storm