Animals As Leaders, Intervals for Tech-Fest

Animals And Leaders and Intervals have been added to this year’s Tech-Fest event.

It’ll be the fifth anniversary of the festival, which will take place at Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, UK, from July 7-11.

Other artists confirmed include Humanity’s Last Breath, Plini, Novelists, Frontierer, Yvette Young, Port Noir, She Must Burn, Ghost Iris, A Night In The Abyss, Loathe and Zephyr.

They join previously announced acts Between The Buried And Me, Protest The Hero, Textures, Fallujah and Fit For An Autopsy.

Tech-Fest organiser Simon Garrod says: “We wanted to make this one really count – never did we think we could get this far. With an incredible team and a loving audience behind us, we are taking this to the next level.”

Weekend tickets are currently available at an early-bird price of £59.99 plus £20 camping fee.

TECH-FEST 2016 LINEUP

Animals And Leaders

Intervals

Humanity’s Last Breath

Plini

Novelists

Frontierer

Yvette Young

Port Noir

She Must Burn

Ghost Iris

A Night In The Abyss

Loathe

Zephyr

Between The Buried And Me

Protest The Hero

Textures

Fallujah

Fit For An Autopsy

Aegaeon

Destiny Potato

Disperse

Shields

Cold Night For Alligators

Vitalism

The Hirsch Effekt

The Green River Burial

Sworn Amongst

Tardive Diskinesia

Suasion

Harbinger

Make Me A Donut

The Parallax Method