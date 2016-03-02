Animals As Leaders, Intervals for Tech-Fest

Animals And Leaders and Intervals have been added to this year’s Tech-Fest event.
It’ll be the fifth anniversary of the festival, which will take place at Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, UK, from July 7-11.
Other artists confirmed include Humanity’s Last Breath, Plini, Novelists, Frontierer, Yvette Young, Port Noir, She Must Burn, Ghost Iris, A Night In The Abyss, Loathe and Zephyr.
They join previously announced acts Between The Buried And Me, Protest The Hero, Textures, Fallujah and Fit For An Autopsy.
Tech-Fest organiser Simon Garrod says: “We wanted to make this one really count – never did we think we could get this far. With an incredible team and a loving audience behind us, we are taking this to the next level.”
Weekend tickets are currently available at an early-bird price of £59.99 plus £20 camping fee.
TECH-FEST 2016 LINEUP
Animals And Leaders
Intervals
Humanity’s Last Breath
Plini
Novelists
Frontierer
Yvette Young
Port Noir
She Must Burn
Ghost Iris
A Night In The Abyss
Loathe
Zephyr
Between The Buried And Me
Protest The Hero
Textures
Fallujah
Fit For An Autopsy
Aegaeon
Destiny Potato
Disperse
Shields
Cold Night For Alligators
Vitalism
The Hirsch Effekt
The Green River Burial
Sworn Amongst
Tardive Diskinesia
Suasion
Harbinger
Make Me A Donut
The Parallax Method