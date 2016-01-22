BTBAM, Protest The Hero for Tech-Fest

Between The Buried And Me and Protest The Hero have been announced as headliners for this year’s Tech-Fest event.
It’ll be the fifth anniversary of the festival, which will take place at Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, UK, from July 7-11.
Other artists confirmed include Textures, Fallujah and Fit For An Autopsy.
Tech-Fest organiser Simon Garrod says: “We wanted to make this one really count – never did we think we could get this far. With an incredible team and a loving audience behind us, we are taking this to the next level.
“Expect the biggest and best Tech-Fest line up to date, we can’t wait to tell you what other bands we have lined up this year.”
Weekend tickets are currently available at an early-bird price of £59.99 plus £20 camping fee.
Tech-Fest 2016 lineup
Between The Buried And Me
Protest The Hero
Textures
Fallujah
Fit For An Autopsy
Aegaeon
Destiny Potato
Disperse
Shields
Cold Night For Alligators
Vitalism
The Hirsch Effekt
The Green River Burial
Sworn Amongst
Tardive Diskinesia
Suasion
Harbinger
Make Me A Donut
The Parallax Method