BTBAM, Protest The Hero for Tech-Fest

Between The Buried And Me and Protest The Hero have been announced as headliners for this year’s Tech-Fest event.

It’ll be the fifth anniversary of the festival, which will take place at Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, UK, from July 7-11.

Other artists confirmed include Textures, Fallujah and Fit For An Autopsy.

Tech-Fest organiser Simon Garrod says: “We wanted to make this one really count – never did we think we could get this far. With an incredible team and a loving audience behind us, we are taking this to the next level.

“Expect the biggest and best Tech-Fest line up to date, we can’t wait to tell you what other bands we have lined up this year.”

Weekend tickets are currently available at an early-bird price of £59.99 plus £20 camping fee.

Tech-Fest 2016 lineup

Between The Buried And Me

Protest The Hero

Textures

Fallujah

Fit For An Autopsy

Aegaeon

Destiny Potato

Disperse

Shields

Cold Night For Alligators

Vitalism

The Hirsch Effekt

The Green River Burial

Sworn Amongst

Tardive Diskinesia

Suasion

Harbinger

Make Me A Donut

The Parallax Method