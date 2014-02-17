Animals As Leaders Announce New Album

Washington tech metal heavyweights Animals As Leaders will release their new album this Spring!

Titled The Joy Of Motion, the band’s third album will land on March 24 via Sumerian and features some very special guests. Expect some seriously proggy jams on top of that, too!

“Some of the new tracks are AAL’s strongest and most musical material yet and we are extremely happy with how the album came out,” says guitarist Javier Reyes. “Everyone who took part with this album – Misha Mansoor (Periphery), Adam Getgood (Periphery), Diego Farias (Volumes), and Navene Koperweis – is extremely talented and I think we’ve done a great job of capturing it onto what is now the third Animals As Leaders album.”

Animals As Leaders - The Joy Of Motion