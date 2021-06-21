Anette Olzon releases video for incendiary new single Parasite

Former Nightwish and current The Dark Element singer Anette Olzon has released a video for her new single Parasite, which you can watch below.

Parasite is taken from Olzon's upcoming second solo album Strong, which will be released through Frontiers Records on September 10. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting for Strong below.

"[Parasite] is about those who create disaster in this world with their lies, schemes, greed and hate, all the while hiding their intentions behind a respectable facade," the singer explains. "Living in a world in chaos with the pandemic, crazy politics, violence, social media behaviour and people venting their opinions upon others all the time is the foundation of the lyrics for this album.”

Strong is the follow-up to 2014's Shine, and is a harder, faster musical offering compared to that debut. More importantly, the new album stakes a claim for Anette’s well-deserved standing as one of the world's top female metal vocalists. “I wanted a much heavier album, yet with strong melodies, and took my inspiration from bands I like such as Dimmu Borgir and In Flames,” she adds.



The music for Strong was written by Olzon together with acclaimed Swedish guitarist and producer Magnus Karlsson. The album has been mixed by Jacob Hansen (Pretty Maids, Volbeat, The Dark Element).

Pre-order Strong.



(Image credit: Frontiers Records)

Anette Olzon: Strong

1. Bye Bye Bye

2. Sick Of You

3. I Need To Stay

4. Strong

5. Parasite

6. Sad Lullaby

7. Fantastic Fanatic

8. Who Can Save Them

9. Catcher Of My Dreams

10. Hear Them Roar

11. Roll The Dice