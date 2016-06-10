Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman is ‘next understanding of Yes’ says Jon

Jon Anderson has described his upcoming reunion with Rick Wakeman and Trevor Rabin as “the next understanding of Yes that I hear.”

And despite keyboardist Wakeman’s caution over recording an album in tandem with their US tour in October, the vocalist says he’s feeling positive about their progress.

ARW last month confirmed they’d begun a collaboration for the first time since the Yes Union tour of 1991, after Chris Squire’s death inspired them to turn conversation into action.

Anderson tells The Prog Report: “We’ve been recording some ideas over the past couple of months. We’re going to get into it next week. Trevor’s starting this week. Rick’s going to be involved through the internet.

“We’ve got a musical design to aim for. I think we might have it all tied up by August then we’ll start rehearsing for the tour.

“We really feel quite comfortable about where we’re heading – it’s going to be quite a trip.”

Asked how the band will balance Anderson and Wakeman’s 70s-era music with Rabin’s 80s involvement, the singer says: “It’s this combination of both. We’re very concerned that we do the right thing and honour our work with Yes.”

He adds: “The music of Yes is within me – you can’t just discard it and get on with something else. Working on the next understanding of Yes that I hear is going to be fantastic.”

Jon Anderson Q&A: “I have songs that will last me the next 30 years”

Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman North American tour

Oct 04: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Oct 06: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Casino, FL

Oct 07: Clearwayer Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Oct 09: Durham Performing Arts Centre, NC

Oct 10: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Oct 15: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 16: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 19: Boston Wang Theatre, MA

Oct 21: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Oct 22: Huntington Paramount, NY

Oct 24: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Oct 26: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Oct 28: Atlantic City Borgota Event Center, NJ

Oct 29: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Nov 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Nov 02: Pittsburgh Heinz Hall, PA

Nov 04: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino, MI

Nov 05: Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 07: Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Centre, TN

Nov 09: St Louis Fox Theatre, MO

Nov 11: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 12: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Nov 14: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Nov 16: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Nov 17: Salt Lake City Capitol Theater, UT

Nov 19: Las Vegas Pearl, NV

Nov 20: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Nov 22: Los Angeles Orpheum, CA

Nov 25: San Francisco Masonic, CA