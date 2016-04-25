Anderson Ponty Band plan fresh material

Singer Jon Anderson says he and violinist Jean-Luc Ponty have written six new tracks together.

The pair are about to hit the road across North America in support of their 2015 CD/DVD Better Late Than Never. And Anderson reports that a follow-up could be in the works – and they could record with an orchestra.

He tells Playback: “We wrote about four songs late last year, and in January, we wrote a couple more. So it’s like we’re always thinking about the next step.

“Jean-Luc comes from a very classical background, and I’m very interested in that world and that style of music, so who knows? It’s going to be a very busy year coming up. We’ll see if we can find some time to record next year.”

Anderson also gives an update on his project with Rick Wakeman and Trevor Rabin, which has been in the pipeline since 2011.

He continues: “Me, Trevor, and Rick Wakeman are working on a project, and that’s going to be coming out, probably in October. It’s an actual thing that’s happening.

“I’m working on a song with Rick about the idea that we are now ready to move on, consciously, into travelling space and time. There is new technology that’s going to push us in that direction. We have to get rid of the limitations, and realise that we are limitless beings.”

As for the upcoming tour dates, Anderson says he’s looking forward to playing live again. “It’s the audience that is the reflection of who you are,” he says. “When you go onstage you want to project a great feeling of confidence and experience, and that’s what you’re getting from the audience. It’s a two-way balance.”

Apr 28: Fox Tucson Theatre, AZ

Apr 30: Agoura Hills Canyon Theater, CA

May 01: Grove Of Anaheim, CA

May 04: Boulder Theater, CO

May 06: Dallas Majestic Theatre, TX

May 07: Austin One World Theatre, TX

May 10: Burnsville Ames Center, MN

May 11: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

May 13: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

May 14: Madison Barrymore Theatre, WI

May 17: N. Tonawanda Riviera Theatre, NY

May 18: Tarrytown Tarrytown Music Hall. NY

May 20: Beverly Cabot Performing Arts Center, MA

May 21: Northampton Calvin Theater, MA

May 23: Ridgefield The Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

May 25: Albany Hart Theatre, NY

May 26: Montreal Denis Theatre, QC

May 27: Quebec City Palais Montcalm, QC