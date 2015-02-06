And So I Watch You From Afar head for Home

And So I Watch You From Afar have streamed their track Run Home.

It’s taken from upcoming fourth album Heirs, which is launched on May 4 via Sargent House.

The follow-up to All Hail Bright Futures is described as the Northern Irish outfit’s “most painstakingly created, most personal and most meaningful” creation to date. The 10 tracks explore the theme of “the inheritance of ideas in that we’re all heirs to other peoples’ passion, which in turn inspire ourselves.”

ASIWYFA tour the UK starting in April:

Apr 28: Glasgow King Tut’s

Apr 29: Manchester Gorilla

Apr 30: Bristol Marble Factory

May 01: London Islington Assembly Hall