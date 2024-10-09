Amplifier to play whole of debut album at first ever live stream

UK space rock duo Amplifier have announced that they will perform the whole of their 2004 debut album, Amplifier, at their first ever live stream.

The stream will take place on Bandcamp on Saturday November 30 at 7.30pm GMT. Tickets cost £5 and are available here.

"Here we go," says mainman Sel Balamir. "Our first ever Live Stream. We'll play the debut album in full. We'll chuck in some special extras as well ;) It's been 20 years since this came out and almost as long since we played a lot of it. Me and Matt are now gonna give it back some of the love that it deserves. We're so excited to do this..."

The band recently announced tour dates for March and April 2025 as they gear up to release their latest album, Gargantuan. Amplifier, who released the Hologram mini album last year, are expected to release what will be their eighth studio album early next year through their Rockosmos label.

"With the new Sessions approach we can now play all kinds of places that we could never even contemplate playing before because we had so much stuff to carry around and get on a stage. But that's over," the band continue.

"So with that in mind we're going to try this out in some of the smallest venues that we've ever played in. Which means it will be an experience for everyone. Including us."

At the same time a special media book edition of Gargantuaun, limited to 500 copies, and a gold vinyl edition are both available for pre-order

"It features 12 classic Illustrations by an Indonesian psychedelic maestro, who I can't name here because it will give the game away, and three additional musical sequences that are not on the general release version of Gargantuan."

Pre-order Gargantuan.

Mar 6: Stourport Civic

Mar 20: Newcastle Clunny 2

Mar 21: Glasgow Audio

Mar 22: Lancaster Gregsons Hall

Mar 28: Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

Mar 29: Sheffield Sidney & Matilda's

Apr 4: London Hope & Anchor

Apr 5: Bristol Louisiana

Apr 11: Northampton Black Prince

Apr 12: Manchester AATMA

Apr 18: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

Apr 19: Cardiff - Fuel Rock Club

Apr 25: Brighton & Hove - Brunswick

Apr 26: Ramsgate - Music Hall

Get tickets.