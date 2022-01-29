Trending

Amorphis release new video for On The Dark Waters

Finnish prog metallers Amorphis also launch new unique watch and will release new album Halo in February

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Finnish prog metal sextet Amorphis have released a brand new video for On The Dark Waters which you can watch below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Halo, which will be released through the newly-formed Atomic Fire Records on February 11.

"I got the idea to reverse the direction of the Tuonela stream - Tuonela is the realm of the dead in Finnish mythology," explains band lyricist Pekka Kainulainen. "So I started writing from the moment of death... And death was not the end, but the beginning."

On The Dark Waters is also available today as a special  blue and white vinyl seven inch, which can be ordered here.

At the same time the band have announced a special collaboration with Pook Watches for a unique collector's item: The Pook On The Dark Waters-watch.

The watches have a three-year warranty and their components have been selected so that the watch is functional for a long time and serviceable by a clocksmith. All units are assembled at Pook's watch workshop in Joensuu, Finland, and will be crafted as a limited edition with each package featuring a greeting signed by the band. Delivery of the watches will begin in the Spring of 2022.

