Amorphis release Four Wise Ones video

Amorphis have released a video for their track The Four Wise One exclusively with TeamRock.
It features on their latest album Under The Red Cloud and it’s been launched to mark the Finnish outfit’s upcoming European tour.
Guitarist Esa Holopainen tells TeamRock: “The Under The Red Cloud tour hits the lands of Robin Hood, classic rock, haggis, football and pubs.
“We’re looking forward to these dates as we got such good feedback from the show that we did supporting Nightwish at Wembley Arena. Check out our latest video – it was filmed in Amsterdam during the tour with Nightwish and Arch Enemy at the end of 2015.”
Tickets for the run of shows are on sale now.
Amorphis Under The Red Cloud 2016 European tour
Mar 03: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Mar 06: Stockholm Debaster Strand, Sweden
Mar 08: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Mar 09: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway
Mar 10: Drammen Union Scene, Norway
Mar 11: Bergen USF, Norway
Mar 12: Haugesund Byscenen, Norway
Mar 14: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Mar 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Mar 17: Tilburg O13, Netherlands
Mar 18: Bristol Fleece, UK
Mar 19: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Mar 20: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland
Mar 22: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK
Mar 23: London O2 Academy Islington, UK
Mar 24: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Mar 25: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Mar 26: Paris Le Petit Bain, France
Mar 27: Esch Sur Alzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg
Mar 29: Florence Viper Club, Italy
Mar 30: Rome Orion, Italy
Mar 31: Nova Gorice Mostnova, Slovenia
Apr 01: Novi Sad The Quartier, Serbia
Apr 02: Sofia Mixtape 5 Club, Bulgaria
Apr 03: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
Apr 06: Wroclaw Alibi, Poland
Apr 07: Vienna Szene, Austria
Apr 08: Munich Backstage, Germany
Apr 09: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany
Apr 10: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Apr 12: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Apr 13: Berlin PBHF Club, Germany
Apr 14: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany
Apr 15: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Apr 16: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Apr 17: Bochum Matrix, Germany