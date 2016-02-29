Amorphis release Four Wise Ones video

Amorphis have released a video for their track The Four Wise One exclusively with TeamRock.

It features on their latest album Under The Red Cloud and it’s been launched to mark the Finnish outfit’s upcoming European tour.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen tells TeamRock: “The Under The Red Cloud tour hits the lands of Robin Hood, classic rock, haggis, football and pubs.

“We’re looking forward to these dates as we got such good feedback from the show that we did supporting Nightwish at Wembley Arena. Check out our latest video – it was filmed in Amsterdam during the tour with Nightwish and Arch Enemy at the end of 2015.”

Tickets for the run of shows are on sale now.

Amorphis Under The Red Cloud 2016 European tour

Mar 03: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 06: Stockholm Debaster Strand, Sweden

Mar 08: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Mar 09: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Mar 10: Drammen Union Scene, Norway

Mar 11: Bergen USF, Norway

Mar 12: Haugesund Byscenen, Norway

Mar 14: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Mar 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Mar 17: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Mar 18: Bristol Fleece, UK

Mar 19: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Mar 20: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland

Mar 22: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

Mar 23: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Mar 24: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Mar 25: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 26: Paris Le Petit Bain, France

Mar 27: Esch Sur Alzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Mar 29: Florence Viper Club, Italy

Mar 30: Rome Orion, Italy

Mar 31: Nova Gorice Mostnova, Slovenia

Apr 01: Novi Sad The Quartier, Serbia

Apr 02: Sofia Mixtape 5 Club, Bulgaria

Apr 03: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Apr 06: Wroclaw Alibi, Poland

Apr 07: Vienna Szene, Austria

Apr 08: Munich Backstage, Germany

Apr 09: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany

Apr 10: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Apr 12: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Apr 13: Berlin PBHF Club, Germany

Apr 14: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany

Apr 15: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Apr 16: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Apr 17: Bochum Matrix, Germany