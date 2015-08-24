Amorphis launch Sacrifice video

Amorphis have released a video for their track Sacrifice, taken from upcoming album Under The Red Cloud.

The follow-up to 2013’s Circle is set for release on September 4 via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen admits producer Jens Brogen picked the single to be released from the album, because the band can’t choose their favourites.

He recently said: “There’s lots of elements in the songs, but every not and element is in perfect harmony – so the result is heavy and melodic. Under The Red Cloud will be in my personal top three Amorphis albums.”

Tracklist

01. Under The Red Cloud 02. The Four Wise Ones 03. Bad Blood 04. The Skull 05. Death Of A King 06. Sacrifice 07. Dark Path 08. Enemy At The Gates 09. Tree Of Ages 10. White Night