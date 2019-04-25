Amon Amarth conquer the new issue of Metal Hammer

Amon Amarth are back, unleashing their new album Beserker in the new issue of Metal Hammer – on sale now.

We talk to Johan Hegg about the band’s crushing new record, and why they have their sights set on metal’s big time.

Oh, and the issue comes with a free, exclusive Amon Amarth beer mat set, and if you pick up your copy in Tesco you’ll also get an exclusive free Berserker patch! How cool is that?!

Also in the new issue of Metal Hammer, we go inside metal’s lost albums, bringing you the stories behind the records that went AWOL – featuring Korn, Nine Inch Nails, Motorhead, Deftones, Judas Priest and more!

We also dig inside the craziest tour of the 90s, when Marilyn Manson went head to head with Courtney Love and things soon exploded.

Plus, we take a look at the stunning rise of death gospel – the underground movement that has everyone talking.

We also pay tribute to Prodigy legend Keith Flint by bringing you the definitive story of how The Prodigy became metal’s favourite dance band

We celebrate the return of death metal legends, Possessed, and ask whether Employed To Serve might just be the most important voice in UK metal today.

There’s also brand new interviews with Disturbed, Inter Arma, Power Trip, Papa Roach, Myrath, Abbath, Whitechapel and many more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Out now. Find your nearest copy here: – find your nearest store or buy online now.