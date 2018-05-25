Employed To Serve line up summer shows

Employed To Serve have announced a run of five summer shows across England.

The band, who will also play a set at this year’s Download festival, will head out to celebrate the first anniversary of their album Warmth Of A Dying Sun.

They’ll play the album in full during stops in Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Bournemouth and London. Support will be provided by Rough Hands.

Speaking to Metal Hammer last year about the album, vocalist Justine Jones said: “The first album will always be special to me, of course, but this album is so much better.

“I like playing it more; it’s more challenging. We’ve played the first album’s songs for a couple of years, so we’re very comfortable with them now. It’s nice to constantly push yourself.”

Find a list of Employed To Serve’s tour dates below.

Employed To Serve 2018 tour dates

Jun 8-10: Donington Download

Jul 23: Newcastle The Think Tank

Jul 24: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Jul 25: Brighton Sticky Mike’s

Jul 26: Bournemouth The Anvil

Jul 27: London Borderline