Watch Courtney Love join Smashing Pumpkins for Hole classics

Last night, Smashing Pumpkins played their star-studded 30th anniversary show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.

The band were joined by a range of vocalists and musicians, including Deftones' Chino Moreno and Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath and Dave Keuning.

But what most people wanted to see was Billy Corgan’s highly anticipated reunion with his ex Courtney Love after their high profile feud which has seen both parties trade barbed comments down the years.

And the crowd were not left disappointed, as Love, Corgan and the Pumpkins tore through Hole classics Celebrity Skin and Malibu.

Introducing Love to the crowd, Corgan said: “We go way back to about 1990. There was a lot of LSD, so it’s a blurry year but I do remember the day we met this young lady.

“She was in this band called Hole. They had a few minor indie hits and then they just faded into obscurity. I jest!

“One of my favourite people in the world. We’ve made love, we’ve not made love, we’ve made up, we’ve broken up, but we’re back together again like George and Tammy. My dearest friend, Courtney Love!”

Love responded by saying: “Nemesis, best friend, lover, worst friend, protector, career maker… I love this man with all my soul – and he co-wrote the songs that keep me sustained, so let’s go!”

They then launched into the tracks which both appeared on Hole’s 1998 album Celebrity Skin.

Smashing Pumpkins will continue on their Shiny And Oh So Bright tour tomorrow night in Pittsburgh.

Smashing Pumpkins Shiny And Oh So Bright tour dates

Aug 04: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 05: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 07: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 09: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Aug 11: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Aug 13: Chicago United Center, IL

Aug 14: Chicago United Center, IL

Aug 16: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Aug 17: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

Aug 19: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 20: Omaha Centurylink Center, NE

Aug 21: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Aug 24: SeattleKeyarena, WA

Aug 25: Portland Moda Center, OR

Aug 27: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Aug 28: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Aug 31: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 01: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Sep 02: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Sep 04: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Sep 05: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 07: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Arena, ID

Sep 08: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 09: EdmontonRogers Place, AB

Oct 16: LondonWembley Arena, UK

Oct 18: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy