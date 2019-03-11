The Prodigy’s Keith Flint: Cause of death confirmed

An inquest into Keith Flint’s death has confirmed that the The Prodigy vocalist died by suicide at his home in Essex last week.

Police were called to the singer's house in Dunmow, Essex, last Monday morning, with authorities saying at the time that his death was not being treated as suspicious.

His bandmate Liam Howlett later confirmed that Flint had taken his own life.

The confirmation came during at a short hearing in Chelmsford earlier this morning. Toxicology reports are still to be filed, with the inquest now adjourned until July 23 when a full hearing will take place.

Flint took over vocal duties with The Prodigy in 1996 for their classic track Firestarter and then appeared on the follow-up single Breathe. Both tracks featured on the the band’s 1997 album The Fat Of The Land, with Flint also lending his vocals to Serial Thrilla and Fuel My Fire.

Flint went on to appear on The Prodigy’s 2004 album Always Outnumbered, Never Outgunned, 2009’s Invaders Must Die, 2015’s The Day Is My Enemy and 2018’s No Tourists.