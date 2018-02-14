American Nightmare reveal European tour dates

American Nightmare have announced a handful of shows for the UK and Europe.

The band, who were formerly known as Give Up The Ghost, revealed in December that their self-titled album would launch on February 16 via Rise Records, and also premiered the track The World Is Blue.

The lineup features vocalist Wes Eisold, bassist Josh Holden, guitarist Brian Masek and drummer Garcia-Rivera.

Eisold said: “This is a new start, it really is. We are now in the band we always wanted American Nightmare to be with the lineup, the songs, and the name back.

“It feels full circle in the sound of the music referenced earlier, but it also feels complete in that we took the reigns of the band and its past and made a new American Nightmare album – and now we are ready to move forward with it.”

American Nightmare is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below along with the new tour dates.

Apr 28: London The Underworld, UK

Apr 29: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Apr 30: Antwerp Kayka, Belgium

May 01: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

May 02: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

May 03: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

American Nightmare tracklist

The World Is Blue Flowers Under Siege American Death War Gloom Forever Lower Than Life Colder Than Death Dream Crisis Of Faith

American Nightmare return to London