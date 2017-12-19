American Nightmare return with new album and single

American Nightmare, formerly Give Up The Ghost, have announced their return with a new single and album.

Their last studio album under their old name was 2003’s We’re Down Til We’re Underground, with the band splitting the following year.

They got back together in 2011 and subsequently changed their name back to their original moniker American Nightmare, which they formed as back in 1998.

The lineup features vocalist Wes Eisold, bassist Josh Holden, guitarist Brian Masek and drummer Garcia-Rivera who were all part of the last original lineup of the band that disbanded in 2004.

Eisold says: “This is a new start, it really is. We are now in the band we always wanted American Nightmare to be with the lineup, the songs, and the name back.

“It feels full circle in the sound of the music referenced earlier, but it also feels complete in that we took the reigns of the band and its past and made a new American Nightmare album – and now we are ready to move forward with it.”

The new self-titled album will arrive on February 16 via Rise Records – and the band have released a video stream of their track The World Is Blue.

American Nightmare is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

American Nightmare tracklist

The World Is Blue Flowers Under Siege American Death War Gloom Forever Lower Than Life Colder Than Death Dream Crisis Of Faith

American Nightmare in London