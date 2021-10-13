Amazon slash the price of the awesome Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones

While thoughts begin to turn to the big Black Friday music deals, don’t forget that Amazon US are currently holding their Epic Daily Deals promotion right now – with the online shopping giant cutting prices on a wide range of products right across the board.

One bargain that’s caught our eye is a brilliant 40% saving on the Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth wireless headphones. Amazon have slashed the price from $199.95 to $119.95 – a saving of $80 on both the black and white models.

Amazon have also reduced the price of the Sennheiser HD 350BT from $119.95 down to $79.95, a sound saving of 40 bucks.

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Were $199.95 , now $119.95 - save $80

There’s a saving of £80 on the awesome Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth headphones on Amazon US right now. These are a great option if you're looking for active noice cancellation and robust battery life at a great price.

The foldable Sennheiser HD 450BT sound great thanks to their active noise cancelling, which allows you to get more from your favourite music by drowning out external noise on your daily commute – and they also boast an battery life of 30 hours thanks to their USB-C fast charging.

They support Bluetooth 5.0 and include a Virtual Assistant button for easy access to Siri and Google Assistant, while the dedicated Sennheiser app allows you to fine tune your listening and can be used for firmware updates.

The Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth wireless headphones also come with an audio cable USB-C charging cable and carry case.

