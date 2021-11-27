Amazon are selling these Apple AirPods Pro at their lowest price yet this Black Friday

In the run up to every shopaholic's favourite annual holiday, we've been paying close attention to the best Black Friday Apple AirPod deals. What we've found is that Amazon have been slashing their Apple AirPods Pro prices at a jaw-dropping rate, and now, UK buyers can grab them for a steal of £185, a 23% reduction from their original retail price of £239 over on Amazon. Plus, these Apple Airpods come with a MagSafe charging case, too.

Now that Black Friday sales are in full swing, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the latest Black Friday music deals and find further savings on Apple's AirPods in our Black Friday wireless headphones deals page.

Apple AirPods Pro w/MagSafe case: £239 Apple AirPods Pro w/MagSafe case: £239 , now £185

Compact, lightweight, and set to deliver immaculate high quality sound, these Apple AirPods Pro will make a show-stopping addition to a friend or family member's Christmas stocking. Or better yet, treat yourself this Black Friday, as you most likely deserve it! Featuring an adaptive EQ, active noise-cancelation, transparency mode, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included MagSafe Charging Case, these nifty little Pods are a steal.



Celebrated for their sleek appearance and quality sound, Apple Airpods have been on the wish-lists of music fanatics everywhere since they arrived in 2016. The superior version of these Airpods, Apple Airpods Pro, offer an even fuller listening experience alongside a better sound quality, which is why this deal is one of the best we've heard all day.

Its range of features include an adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes music to your ears, and also, they have the wonderful ability to drown out your noisy neighbours via the click of a button. No, they're not magic, it's just a funny trick called Active Noise Cancelation, which grants you with the power to stop listening to the world around you, and focus on just your own thoughts, or your favourite songs. For tuning back into your surroundings, for example, when someone interacts with you such as your boss or partner, simply switch to Transparency mode.

For comfortable wear, these top-of-the-range Pods additionally come with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit, and are lightweight, weighing at just 45.6g each.

If you're a fan of listening to motivational tunes while jogging or doing some form of exercise, you'll be pleased to know that they're sweat resistant as well as water proof.

Users can enjoy more than 24 hours of listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case, which is included within the deal. Control and quality at your fingertips, all at a fraction of the price. We suggest you be quick on this one, as we're sure it'll be nabbed up in no time.

