Amanda Lehmann releases video for new single, the dark, rocky The Watcher

Steve Hackett guitarist Amanda Lehmann has released a video for her brand new single The Watcher, which you can watch below.

It's taken from Lehamnn's recently released debut solo album Innocence And Illusion which was released last week.

"I'm thrilled to share this song and video with you," says Lehmann. "The Watcher brings a darker rocky element to the album; my vocals and lead guitar expressing the desire to break free! I leave it to the listeners to decide what The Watcher means for them!"

Innocence And Illusion features guest appearances from Steve Hackett as well as Hackett collaborators Roger King, Nick Magnus and Rob Townsend.

“I am incredibly proud of this album," Lehmann adds. “There is a wide variety of music, all weaving around the central thread of life’s journey; the twists and turns and all the stops along the way, the innocence, the illusions, the hopes and dreams, reflecting on what is, what was, what could be. These songs have been bursting to be heard, and I hope that they speak to everyone who listens to them.”

Get Innocence And Illusion.