Amanda Lehmann releases new video for One Last Spin

Amanda Lehmann warns of the perils of gambling on new single One Last Spin

Amanda Lehmann
Amanda Lehmann has released a new video for her single One Last Spin, which was released in March. You can watch the new video below.

The single and video have been released in conjunction with Gambling Watch Scotland, has been written to accompany a new film that looks at the effects of gambling, also called One Last Spin.

One Last Spin came about following an interview Amanda conducted with radio presenter  Sylvia Fountain, who has become actively involved with raising awareness herself, and put the Community Interest Company in touch with Amanda.

“I was not fully aware of the extent of gambling addiction before, and now I find myself noticing stuff all over the place luring people in, it’s very scary. With this song, I have tried to capture the vicious circles of gambling leading to feelings of desperation and isolation in the face of continual temptation from gambling companies," says Lehmann. "Now with the accompanying video by COPEScotland, the message has an additional powerful visual aspect.”

You can discover more about the One Last Spin documentary here.

Lehmann released her debut solo album Innocence And Illusion last year.

Get One Last Spin.

