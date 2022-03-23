Amanda Lehmann warns of the perils of gambling on new single One Last Spin

Amanda Lehmann has streamed her brand new single One Last Spin, which you can listen to below. The new single, which is released on March 22 in conjunction with Gambling Watch Scotland, has been written to accompany a new film that looks at the effects of gambling, also called One Last Spin.

"I was not fully aware of the extent of gambling addiction before, and now I find myself noticing stuff all over the place luring people in, it’s very scary," says Lehmann.

The single came about following an interview Amanda conducted with radio presenter Sylvia Fountain, who has become actively involved with raising awareness herself, and put the Community Interest Company in touch with Amanda.

“We didn’t plan to get a top musician to write, record and donate a song which raises awareness about gambling harms. John (Myers) spoke to Sylvia (Fountain) who seeded Amanda’s commitment," add Gambling Watch Scotland. "You can have all the plans in the world but the so often overlooked truth is that good things emerge from just a few good people making connections. It has been about John being John, Sylvia being Sylvia, and Amanda being Amanda. So in a way, the story of the song is the same as that of the film. John, Kelly, Tony, Martin inspired a very skilled film director to give, like Amanda, his time for free. To that extent, they are the film makers."

You can discover more about the One Last Spin documentary here.

Lehmann released her debut solo album Innocence And Illusion last year.

Pre-order One Last Spin.