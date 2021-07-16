Amanda Lehmann announces debut solo album

Steve Hackett guitarist Amanda Lehmann has announced that she will release her debut solo album in August. You can watch a video for Memory Lane below.

Lehmann will release Innocence And Illusion on August 20. The nine-track album features guest appearances from Steve Hackett as well as Hackett collaborators Roger King, Nick Mzgnus and Rob Townsend. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

“I am incredibly proud of this album," Lehmann comments. “There is a wide variety of music, all weaving around the central thread of life’s journey; the twists and turns and all the stops along the way, the innocence, the illusions, the hopes and dreams, reflecting on what is, what was, what could be. These songs have been bursting to be heard, and I hope that they speak to everyone who listens to them.”

Lehmann has previously released a solo EP Shadow in 2010. She also released an album as Wazzoon, with Eddy Deegan, Through The Haze, in 1994. The album was remastered earlier this year.

Innocence And Illusion traverses a variety of musical styles from prog, rock, ballads, and elements of jazz-blues and takes the listener on a journey through magical childhood worlds and hard-edged realities.

Pre-order Innocence And Illusion.

(Image credit: Amanda Lehmann)

Amanda Lehmann: Innocence And Illusion

1. Who Are The Heroes?

2. Tinkerbell

3. Only Happy When It Rains

4. The Watcher

5. Memory Lane

6. Forever Days

7. We Are One

8. Childhood Delusions

9. Where The Small Things Go