Also Eden announce November live dates

UK prog rockers Also Eden are currently had at work on a new studio album with a view to a 2025 release

UK prog rockers Also Eden have announced a short run of UK and European live dates for November.

The dates include a slots at this year's ProgFrog Festival in Holland and DanFest in the UK, as well as dates in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

"We're all very excited to be preparing to play these shows in November," the band say. "We hope we'll see lots of you there."

Also Eden will play:
Nov 8: BEL Arlon L'Entrepôt
Nov 9: GER Rüsselsheim Das Rind
Nov 10: NED ProgFrog Holland

Also Eden join the Hayley Griffiths Band, EBB, Trilogy, Spriggan Mist, HeKz, Candacraig, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, 25 Yard Screamer, Tribe3 and more at Danfest 13, which takes places at The Musician in Leicester from November 22-23.

Talking about the band's long-awaited new album, the band said, "We are currently working hard on writing and recording our new album, provisionally called Open Skies. The songwriting sessions to date have been an absolute joy, with ideas flowing like a river. Simon has probably demo'd the best part of an album on his own! We hope to start recording in earnest in April and have the album 'in the can' by the end of the summer. This is a year later than originally hoped but, by Also Eden standards, that's quick!"

